Poverty A Focus During Cuomo Visit

Rochester is uniquely preparing its fight against poverty. That's one message Governor Andrew Cuomo heard when he brought his top advisors Thursday, to meet with local officials, business owners and residents. Cuomo called Rochester the state “Capital For A Day.”

One focus was the coordinated effort to reduce poverty. It involves a local anti-poverty task force, and the Regional Economic Development Council, in competition with other areas for up to a half-billion dollars in state funding.

Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks told the governor of one important aspect of Rochester’s effort.

"Leadership is sometimes about listening. I think when it comes to addressing poverty in this community, we have to listen. Because poverty has a different face depending on who you're talking to, and there are many, many different needs that can be addressed at different levels."

The Governor admitted that the resources to reduce poverty already exist, and praised Rochester for trying to better organize and manage those resources.

Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks says our strategy is to improve the economy, as part of the fight against poverty.

"But I think every other county, not just in New York State, but around this country could probably learn a lot from the work that's taking place in Rochester, New York."

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren previewed a community town hall meeting planned for Wednesday, July 15.

"The town hall will further provide the initiative with further insights and perspective from members of our community who can speak directly to the challenges facing those impacted by poverty."

Warren says this is essential to guide efforts to help those less fortunate, and create jobs for all skill levels.

When it was his turn to address the issues of poverty and economic development, Governor Cuomo warned against becoming complacent or apathetic. He says we're not seeking a cure for cancer - we know HOW to fix poverty.

"We know that if you have the supports in the home and if you have nutrition and mentoring and housing and education and they're coordinated, that you can educate a person, you can retrain a person, you can provide job training, job placement, and that we can solve poverty."

Cuomo says for 30 years government has tried to come up with a one-stop service model to fight poverty, and it’s time to better manage resources.

"Which, by the way, is probably the hardest thing to do, right? Get agencies to cooperate.”

However, the Governor believes what works in Rochester can work elsewhere.

"It's not for want of expertise, or agencies, or services. Rochester also has a beautiful ethic of an altruistic community that steps up time and time again.”

Governor Cuomo says Rochester sets a good example in how it fights poverty, using strategies such as listening to those who receive services, creating jobs for all skill levels, and better managing services.

"And, adding this anti-poverty initiative I think is a brilliant strategic, brilliant strategic piece."

Rochester and other areas in the state are competing for as much as a half-billion dollars in state aid.

"Winning this application can change, literally, the future of Rochester and the Finger Lakes region.

The governor says he hopes to make similar “Capital For A Day” visits to other cities around the state soon.