Rochester Gets $6 Million From NYS To Fight Poverty

The just-completed state legislative session in Albany brought the announcement that Rochester will get another $6 million in state aid.

The money is targeted toward anti-poverty efforts, but it does not restrict the city in how it uses that money.

There is a Rochester-Monroe County anti-poverty effort that began earlier this year, but it will be City Hall that decides how this money gets spent.

Mayor Lovely Warren says the city is currently involved in a number of efforts to combat poverty, including establishing worker-owned businesses, similar to a model that was used in poor neighborhoods in Cleveland.

"We are also working with our Operation Transformation Rochester team to help hard to serve populations that have had trouble finding employment as well as those that have been previously incarcerated."

Warren says it's been a good year for the city in terms of the state aid it's been able to obtain this year including more than $20 million in capital funds, and a $2 million dollar increase in unrestricted aid.