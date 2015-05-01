© 2021 WXXI News
Monroe County to Get Additional $2.3M for Child Care Subsidies

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published May 1, 2015 at 1:48 PM EDT
ymca_kids.jpg
Veronica Volk
/
WXXI
Kids and child care professionals play at the YMCA.

Senator Rich Funke and Senator Joe Robach announce they have successfully advocated for additional funds to help families in Monroe County. As part of the 2015-2016 state budget, the county will receive $2.3 million toward child care subsidies. This money comes in addition to the funding the county receives through the state's Child Care Block Grant.

Funke says it is estimated this money will help an additional 375 children.

"That's 375 more children whose parents will be able to offset the high cost of child care to go out and be able to find a good paying job, and that's 375 more children whose families will have the tools they need to secure better outcomes and more sustainable futures."

Funke says investing in childcare is a win-win-win situation: keeping families out of poverty, helping taxpayers, and growing the economy. Families whose income threshold is 275% of the poverty level or less are eligible to apply for assistance.

Child care in Rochester is estimated to cost up to $11,000 per year.

