Monroe County To Test Pilot Program For Crime Victims

New York State has established regional task forces in an effort to help crime victims.

Governor Cuomo’s office announced that the four countywide task forces will enhance the way that law enforcement, medical personnel and social services respond to criminal cases involving people with disabilities and special needs who have been victimized.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Rochester.

"Our justice center will be establishing, for the first time ever, vulnerable persons’ task forces, and these will be county-wide task forces and there's only going to be four in this state and one of them is going to be right here in Monroe County."

"We want to embrace and will continue to take care of all victims and people who've been through a life-changing experience. We need to now focus even more deeply on people with special needs, perhaps among our most vulnerable, help them pick up the pieces when their lives have been shattered, " Hochul told the gathering.

The state's Office of Victim Services helps provide financial help for people who have been victimized because of a crime. The announcement of the new task force came as the state marks National Crime Victims' Rights week.