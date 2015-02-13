Del Smith Leaving Warren Administration

Del Smith is leaving his post as the head of the City of Rochester’s Department of Neighborhood and Business Development later this month. Smith is leaving Lovely Warren’s Administration to take a position in academia, which will allow him to be closer to his family according to a release issued today by the city.

"I am grateful for Del Smith's service as Commissioner of NBD," Warren said in the release. "As a parent, I fully understand the importance of being closer to family. I respect Del's decision to accept an opportunity that allows him to follow his passion in academia while also being closer to his family. I wish him the best as he embarks on this new endeavor."

Deputy Commissioner Kathleen Washington will fill in as interim Commissioner. Washington had an MBA from the Simon Graduate School at the University of Rochester.

"Kate Washington is a proven leader in NBD and I have the highest confidence in her ability to lead this important City department during this transition," said Mayor Warren. "NBD has always operated as a team and I know under Kate's guidance that team will continue to effectively work for more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods and better schools for our city.”

The release states Warren is holding conversations with candidates to fill the position permanently, and expects to make an announcement in the coming weeks.