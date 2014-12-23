Warren Taps James Smith as City Communications Director

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has named James Smith as the next Director of Communications for the City of Rochester. Smith is currently the Seneca County Manager and will start with the city on January 12, 2015.

Smith served as Monroe County Communications Director in Jack Doyle's Administration, Executive Director of the Monroe County Water Authority, and Deputy Monroe County Executive.

"I am eager and excited to join Mayor Warren and her team at City Hall," Smith said in a statement released by the city. "I have always tried to be both a team builder and a bridge builder. I look forward to making the great team in the Communications Bureau even stronger and to helping the Mayor continue to build bridges in every segment of our community. Many thanks to Mayor Warren for this opportunity and I look forward to working with her, City Council and throughout the community."

Warren added, "I am very pleased to add James Smith to my team in City Hall. James' background and experience are tailor made for this important job and his reputation for working inclusively and across party lines are in keeping with my philosophy as Mayor."