Duffy Gives His Last Public Speech as Lieutenant Governor

The state’s lieutenant governor, Robert Duffy, gave what was likely his last public address, at an awards ceremony for the regional economic development councils, where the retiring Duffy was praised by Governor Cuomo and others.

The Lieutenant Governor was lauded by Governor Cuomo and the leaders of the regional councils, who gather in Albany each year to receive millions of dollars in economic development grants. Cuomo praised Duffy , saying he couldn’t have a better partner or friend, and he cited his lieutenant governor’s diligence in traveling the state to promote the administration’s economic development policies.

“The man worked seven days a week, all over the state,” Cuomo said. “The man didn’t say no in four years.”

Duffy is leaving because, he said, all of the driving aggravated a back injury. He praised Cuomo as a great team leader. And he says New York is “very, very, very lucky” to have him as governor. Duffy addressed some media articles over the years that have portrayed him as Cuomo’s chief cheerleader. Duffy once called Cuomo the Picasso of politics.

“I do what I want to do, and I do what I believe in,” Duffy said. “And this man, I have believed in since Day One.”

Duffy will be replaced by former Buffalo area Congresswoman Kathy Hochul. He leaves to head the Rochester Business Alliance.