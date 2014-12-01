Help Rochester Improve its "R-Centers"

How can the city of Rochester improve is recreation facilities, programs and services?

If you have ideas, you're invited to speak up tonight.

“R-Centers” is a new branding effort by the City for its recreation and community centers.

The goal of City R-Centers is to provide safe, accessible environments where children and adults can participate in programs and facilities designed to promote healthy living, education, creativity, self-discovery and positive relationships.

If you have suggestions to make R-Centers better, get to the Gantt Community Center on North Street at 6 Monday night, December 1.

There is also an online survey available until Saturday, December 6.