Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Help Rochester Improve its "R-Centers"
How can the city of Rochester improve is recreation facilities, programs and services?
If you have ideas, you're invited to speak up tonight.
“R-Centers” is a new branding effort by the City for its recreation and community centers.
The goal of City R-Centers is to provide safe, accessible environments where children and adults can participate in programs and facilities designed to promote healthy living, education, creativity, self-discovery and positive relationships.
If you have suggestions to make R-Centers better, get to the Gantt Community Center on North Street at 6 Monday night, December 1.
There is also an online survey available until Saturday, December 6.