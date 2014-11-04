© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Election 2014 Results

WXXI News | By Juan Vazquez
Published November 4, 2014 at 11:00 PM EST

Contested races only, winners are noted in BOLD

Governor of New York/Lieutenant Governor of New York

Andrew Cuomo/Kathy Hochul (D,WF,I,WEP)
Rob Astorino/Chris Moss (R,C,SCC)
Howie Hawkins/Brian Jones (G)
Steven Cohn/Bobby Kalotee (SAP)
Michael McDermott/Chris Edes (L)

Comptroller

Thomas DiNapoli (D,WF,I,WEP)
Robert Antonacci (R,C,SCC)
Theresa Portelli (G)
John Clifton (L)

Attorney General

Eric Schneiderman (D,WF,I,WEP)
John Cahill (R,C,SCC)
Ramon Jimenez (G)
Carl Person (L)

23rd Congressional District

Martha Robertson (D,WF)
Thomas Reed (R,C,I)

24th Congressional District

Daniel Maffei (D,WF)
John Katko (R,C,I)

25th Congressional District

Louise Slaughter (D,WF)
Mark Assini (R,C)
***Slaughter leads Assini by 582 votes, absentee ballots yet to be counted

27th Congressional District

James O'Donnell (D,WF)
Chris Collins (R,C,I)

55th State Senate District

Ted O'Brien (D,WF)
Rich Funke (R,C,I,SCC)

61st State Senate District

Elaine Altman (D,WF)
Michael Ranzenhofer (R,C,I,SCC)

62nd State Senate District

Johnny Destino (D)
Robert Ortt (R,C,I)
Paul Brown (WF)

134th State Assembly District

Gary Pudup (D,WF)
Peter Lawrence (R,C,I)

137th State Assembly District

David Gantt (D)
Ann Lewis (RGUN)

138th State Assembly District

Harry Bronson (D,WF,I)
Peterson Vazquez (R,C)

139th State Assembly District

Stephen Hawley (R,C,I)
Mark Glogowski (L)

18th Monroe County Legislature District

Erik Nixon (D)
Dorothy Styk (R,C,I)

29th Monroe County Legislature District

Ernest Flagler (D)
Leslie Rivera (WF,I)

Rochester City Court Judge

Leticia Astacio (D)
Michael Lopez (WF)

Clarkson Town Council

Thomas Trapp (D,WF)
Jackie Smith (R,C,I)

Hamlin Town Council

Roberta Fey (D)
Jennifer Goodrich (R,C,I)

Fairport Village Trustee

Timothy Slisz (D)
Kenneth Rohr (R,C,I)

