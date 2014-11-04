Election 2014 Results
Contested races only, winners are noted in BOLD
Governor of New York/Lieutenant Governor of New York
Andrew Cuomo/Kathy Hochul (D,WF,I,WEP)
Rob Astorino/Chris Moss (R,C,SCC)
Howie Hawkins/Brian Jones (G)
Steven Cohn/Bobby Kalotee (SAP)
Michael McDermott/Chris Edes (L)
Comptroller
Thomas DiNapoli (D,WF,I,WEP)
Robert Antonacci (R,C,SCC)
Theresa Portelli (G)
John Clifton (L)
Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman (D,WF,I,WEP)
John Cahill (R,C,SCC)
Ramon Jimenez (G)
Carl Person (L)
23rd Congressional District
Martha Robertson (D,WF)
Thomas Reed (R,C,I)
24th Congressional District
Daniel Maffei (D,WF)
John Katko (R,C,I)
25th Congressional District
Louise Slaughter (D,WF)
Mark Assini (R,C)
***Slaughter leads Assini by 582 votes, absentee ballots yet to be counted
27th Congressional District
James O'Donnell (D,WF)
Chris Collins (R,C,I)
55th State Senate District
Ted O'Brien (D,WF)
Rich Funke (R,C,I,SCC)
61st State Senate District
Elaine Altman (D,WF)
Michael Ranzenhofer (R,C,I,SCC)
62nd State Senate District
Johnny Destino (D)
Robert Ortt (R,C,I)
Paul Brown (WF)
134th State Assembly District
Gary Pudup (D,WF)
Peter Lawrence (R,C,I)
137th State Assembly District
David Gantt (D)
Ann Lewis (RGUN)
138th State Assembly District
Harry Bronson (D,WF,I)
Peterson Vazquez (R,C)
139th State Assembly District
Stephen Hawley (R,C,I)
Mark Glogowski (L)
18th Monroe County Legislature District
Erik Nixon (D)
Dorothy Styk (R,C,I)
29th Monroe County Legislature District
Ernest Flagler (D)
Leslie Rivera (WF,I)
Rochester City Court Judge
Leticia Astacio (D)
Michael Lopez (WF)
Clarkson Town Council
Thomas Trapp (D,WF)
Jackie Smith (R,C,I)
Hamlin Town Council
Roberta Fey (D)
Jennifer Goodrich (R,C,I)
Fairport Village Trustee
Timothy Slisz (D)
Kenneth Rohr (R,C,I)