Trying To Get Out The Vote In A Non-Presidential Election Year

New York State residents will consider a number of candidates and issues in Tuesday’s elections, including statewide races for Governor, State Comptroller and Attorney General.

All NYS Senate and Assembly seats are on the ballot as are all Congressional seats.

There are several local races in various counties also.

But this is a non-presidential year, so that usually means turnout at the polls is lower.

In Monroe County, Democratic elections commissioner Tom Ferrarese says officials expect somewhere in the mid-50-percent of registered voters to turn out.

“When you look at numbers, even in the 53 percent range, to be honest with you, when you calculate the number of people that could be registered against the turnout and everything else , you’re getting down to maybe 18, 19 people out of a hundred are actually deciding our elections”

If there are very close races, candidates sometimes will seek a court order to impound ballots. But Republican county elections commissioner Peter Quinn says security around the voting machines and paper ballots is already very tight.

“We have all of the equipment, all of the ballots in a secure facility and we actually have a police guard on them on a regular standard procedure, so there may be above and beyond that, but we go through a number of precautions.”

The polls are open from 6am to 9pm, and WXXI News will have complete election coverage and analysis starting at 9 o’clock Tuesday night on AM 1370, at WEOS 89.5 FM and at wxxinews.org