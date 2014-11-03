Candidates for Governor Make Final Pitch to Voters

Governor Andrew Cuomo, and his Republican opponent, Rob Astorino, spent Monday delivering their final message to voters in a race where the Democratic incumbent governor is favored to win, but by how much?

The governor, in his final pitch to voters, defined his GOP opponent Astorino as an “ultra conservative” who he says is against many social issues that Democrats are for, including a woman’s right to choose abortion.

“When they try to sell their hate and division our message is very simple,” Cuomo said. “That hate and venom won’t sell in New York.”

Astorino, who is pro life but says he won’t change abortion laws, meanwhile delivered a message via video that focused on the state’s economy.

“And so we close where we began,” Astorino said. “As a state, is New York winning or is it losing?”

Afterward, Cuomo seemed to be tamping down expectations of a wide margin of victory, saying fracking and Common Core will be the main issues that influence voter turn out and the vote. Cuomo has not yet made a decision on fracking, and he’s been backing away from rapid implementation of the Common Core learning standards.

Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins also campaigned across upstate New york Monday, telling voters to “send a message” and choose him for governor.