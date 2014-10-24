Candidate Free Air Time: Gary E. Pudup (D,WF)

http://youtu.be/M-48lILyRTQ

This statement is part of WXXI's 2014 Candidate Free Air Time initiative.

This statement comes from Gary E. Pudup.

Now in its 16th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.

See all of our Candidate Free Air Time statements here on WXXINews.org or on our YouTube channel.