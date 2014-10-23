© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Gubernatorial Debate Recap

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 23, 2014 at 3:09 PM EDT
We recap Wednesday night's gubernatorial debate in Buffalo. What news was made from the debate? The governor says a fracking study will now be completed by the end of the year. What else happened? Does it change anything? We'll have highlights and reaction from reporters who were there.

