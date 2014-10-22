Local Voters React To The Gubernatorial Debate

Some of the people who watched the gubernatorial debate on TV at the WXXI studios say their minds generally weren't changed a whole lot by what they saw.

The five voters who stopped by our studios are all people who responded to a recent Voice of the Voter poll. That survey will be released this coming weekend.

Taunja Isaac of Greece, a registered Democrat says the debate did help clarify some positions for her, but she was unhappy with the comments made by Rob Astorino.

"I think some of the stuff he comes out with, belittles his own character, instead of saying what he's going to do, he goes at Governor Cuomo too harsh and too destructive."

Susan Homsey of Irondequoit is a Green Party supporter, and she didn't like the way the two major party candidates conducted themselves.

"The sniping, just disgusting, they didn't answer the questions at times, just sniping back and forth"

Lonnie Slapar of Greece says the debate did give some more information about the candidates’ positions, but he also felt that Astorino and Cuomo spent too much time trying to score political points.

"People do have some ideas, and it seemed like they focused on those ideas and some of the rest of them didn't focus so much on the ideas, but saw it more as a political battle, I guess.”

Slapar did not want to give his political affiliation, but did express frustration with the tax structure in New York State.