Funke & O'Brien Square Off In First State Senate Debate

The candidates for New York State Senate in the 55th district met in their first debate Tuesday, at a meeting of the Rochester Rotary Club. It was a relatively feisty event, with not a lot of agreement on the issues.

Incumbent Democrat Ted O'Brien and Republican challenger Rich Funke didn't have anything positive to say about each other during the half-hour long debate at the Joseph Floreano Riverside Convention Center.

The two candidates took issue with campaign ads and the way their positions had been portrayed. Some of the more contentious comments involved the proposed Women's Equality Act, supported by Democrats in the State Legislature, mainly surrounding the point in that platform that has to do with abortion.

O’Brien disputes the notion that the legislation would expand late-term abortions and he wants to see a bill passed that contains all 10 items.

"It's not an expansion but to hold the other nine points hostage, to say that women can't have the other nine points unless they give up rights they have now, I think is unconscionable, it's not the world I want my children to grow up in."

Funke contends that one part of the equality act would actually expand late-term abortions, and he says he could support other parts of the legislation, which would give a boost to laws against sexual harassment, domestic violence and salary discrimination.

"When you say that we're holding this hostage, I would submit to you that you have held this hostage for two years now; these are nine good pieces of legislation that women need, want and should have had two years ago."

The 55th state senate district includes parts of Monroe and Ontario Counties. Both candidates will meet in another debate next Monday.