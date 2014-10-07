© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Plans Finalized For Gubernatorial Debate In Buffalo

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 7, 2014 at 5:40 PM EDT
12-3CapitolStockBB_1.jpg

Four candidates for New York governor will face off in a debate in Buffalo on Wednesday, October 22. 

The 60-minute debate, "Election '14: The Race for Governor," sponsored by WNED|WBFO and The Buffalo News, will be held at the WNED|WBFO studios in downtown Buffalo at 8 p.m. 

The debate, which will be offered to public radio and television stations across the state and it will be broadcast on WXXI-TV and  WXXI Radio-AM 1370,  as well as streamed online at wxxinews.org.

The debate will include Republican Rob Astorino, Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo, Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and Libertarian Michael McDermott. It will be the only televised debate in the 2014 gubernatorial race.

WXXI Capitol Bureau Correspondent Karen DeWitt will be among those on the panel.

The live event is open to an invitation-only studio audience. New Yorkers can submit questions by visiting buffalonews.com/debate.

While WNYC Radio in New York City also had issued an invitation to Cuomo and Astorino for a one-on-one debate, an Astorino spokeswoman told The Buffalo News that Astorino had declined. The Republican candidate will continue to press for a one-on-one televised debate from New York City.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman