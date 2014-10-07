Plans Finalized For Gubernatorial Debate In Buffalo

Four candidates for New York governor will face off in a debate in Buffalo on Wednesday, October 22.

The 60-minute debate, "Election '14: The Race for Governor," sponsored by WNED|WBFO and The Buffalo News, will be held at the WNED|WBFO studios in downtown Buffalo at 8 p.m.

The debate, which will be offered to public radio and television stations across the state and it will be broadcast on WXXI-TV and WXXI Radio-AM 1370, as well as streamed online at wxxinews.org.

The debate will include Republican Rob Astorino, Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo, Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and Libertarian Michael McDermott. It will be the only televised debate in the 2014 gubernatorial race.

WXXI Capitol Bureau Correspondent Karen DeWitt will be among those on the panel.

The live event is open to an invitation-only studio audience. New Yorkers can submit questions by visiting buffalonews.com/debate.

While WNYC Radio in New York City also had issued an invitation to Cuomo and Astorino for a one-on-one debate, an Astorino spokeswoman told The Buffalo News that Astorino had declined. The Republican candidate will continue to press for a one-on-one televised debate from New York City.