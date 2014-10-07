Candidates for Governor Disagree on Whether to Ban Flights From Nations With Ebola Outbreaks

The topic of preventing the Ebola virus in New York State became part of the Governor’s race, when the Republican candidate proposed that flights be banned from countries with Ebola outbreaks.

Saying we should “err on the side of caution”, GOP candidate for Governor Rob Astorino is calling for a ban on all flights from Ebola stricken countries in Africa to New York’s airports. He says the Ebola case in Texas, where the victim allegedly did not tell authorities that he had been in contact with someone with the disease, shows that the screening process is not adequate.

Governor Cuomo disagrees, he says it does not work “mechanically” to shut off entry into any one country, because people could always fly to another nation first, then transfer planes. He says his health commissioner is working with federal officials to set up new screening protocols for those who enter the US through New York airports.

“We’re working with customs on increasing the screenings and policing the screenings, if you will, at all transit hubs,” Cuomo said.

The governor says he is taking the threat posed by Ebola “very seriously”.