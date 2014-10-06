© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rich Funke Has Strong Lead Over Ted O'Brien In New Siena Poll

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 6, 2014 at 5:45 AM EDT
A new Siena College poll shows that Republican challenger and former TV news and sports anchor Rich Funke has a commanding lead over incumbent Democrat State Senator Ted O’Brien in the 55th district State Senate race.

The poll released Monday has Funke ahead by 25 points, 57 to 32 percent.   The district covers portions of Monroe and Ontario Counties and was previously held by longtime State Senator Jim Alesi, a Republican, until he decided not to run again and O’Brien won a close race two years ago against Sean Hanna.

Siena pollster Steve Greenberg says that Funke is better known and viewed more favorably than O’Brien, even in a district with slightly more Democratic voters than Republicans.

The survey shows that Funke has the support of 84 percent of Republicans in the district, compared to O’Brien’s 61 to 28 percent lead with Democrats. And Funke has a 37 point advantage with independents.

O’Brien told WXXI News that he’s not “stressing about the poll”, saying that his campaign is really only just beginning, and he also says that Siena wrongly predicted Lovely Warren’s win in the primary last year. O'Brien feels there are more people supporting him than the poll indicates.

Funke issued a statement saying that the Siena poll results are gratifying and reflect the energy and excitement he’s hearing about his campaign and he says voters are responding to his ideas.

