Cuomo & Hochul Take A Bus Trip To Rochester

Dozens of people crowded a union hall in Rochester on Saturday afternoon to rally for Governor Cuomo and his running mate, Lieutenant Governor candidate Kathy Hochul. It was one of three stops to promote their women's equality platform.

Cuomo, Hochul, Lieutenant Governor Bob Duffy and a number of local politicians brought their Upstate bus tour to the Workers United Hall on East Avenue. It was called the Women's Equality Express, and it also made stops in Albany and Syracuse.

Cuomo and Hochul are promoting the Women's Equality Act, which previously failed to gain passage in the state legislature.

"I want...we haven't been able to pass the Women's Equality Act, what the politicians in Albany are saying is that politically they don't think they have to pass it, I want them to know they're making a mistake," Cuomo told reporters after the rally.

Cuomo and Hochul also have a separate line on the ballot named for the Women's Equality Party.

The campaign bus on Saturday was followed by a van organized by the campaign of Republican challenger Rob Astorino.

Astorino says it's hypocritical of Cuomo to promote women's rights when he didn't call for the ouster of Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver after sexual-harassment complaints were made against some Assembly Democrats.