© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo Agrees to Two Debates

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published September 28, 2014 at 11:25 AM EDT
9-26CapC.jpg

Incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s agreed to two debates, both on public broadcasting, with his opponents, but his GOP challenger is angered because the formats do not include a televised contest between the Democratic and Republican candidates.

Cuomo says he’s accepted an invitation to debate on television in Buffalo, along with GOP candidate Rob Astorino, Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and the Libertarian Party’s Michael McDermott.

The governor has also agreed to a radio debate in New York City. It will be a one on one between Cuomo and Astorino.  

The news angered the Republican candidate, who says there was no negotiations between the campaigns on which debates to accept, and says the schedule means Cuomo and Astorino will not appear alone together in a debate on television.

Astorino’ s spokeswoman accused Cuomo of being
“terrified”   of a one on one TV debate, saying he does not want to be on camera discussing an ethics scandal in the administration that is now being probed by the US Attorney.  Spokeswoman Jessica Proud says Astorino has not yet assented to the debate schedule proposed by Cuomo.

A spokesman for Cuomo’s campaign says the governor is “looking forward to a robust discussion of ideas at both debates”.

Tags

Arts & Life1