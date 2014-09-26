Cuomo Maintains Large Lead Over Astorino Despite Slight Drop In New Poll

Governor Cuomo is maintaining a large lead over his Republican rival Rob Astorino, despite a slight drop in the numbers for Cuomo in favorability and performance.

The new Siena poll, released on Friday, gives the incumbent Democrat a 56 to 27 percent advantage over Astorino, with Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins polling seven percent, and 10 percent undecided.

“The campaign season – both the primary and general election – is certainly inflicting some bruises and scrapes on Cuomo, however, with less than six weeks until Election Day, voters continue to seem content to offer him another four years as governor,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “His favorability rating is now the lowest it’s been since 54 percent viewed him favorably in September 2008. This is the first time 40 percent of voters have viewed Cuomo unfavorably since 42 percent viewed him unfavorably in October 2006, the month before he was elected Attorney General.

“And his job performance rating dropped again this month, albeit slightly. For the first time ever, three times as many voters say he’s doing a poor job as governor compared to those who say he’s doing an excellent job,” Greenberg said. “That said, Cuomo’s favorability rating is still positive while Astorino remains largely unknown to 40 percent of voters, and among those who have an opinion about him, they are evenly divided.”

In other parts of the Siena poll, incumbent Democrat Attorney General Eric Schneiderman leads Republican challenger John Cahill, 50 to 34 percent, with Cahill making up some ground from last month.

And incumbent Democrat State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli leads his Republican challenger, Bob Antonacci, 56 to 27 percent, a slight dip in DiNapoli's numbers from last month.