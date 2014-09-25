Connections: Assembly Candidate Gary Pudup

Democrat Gary Pudup joins us for this show. He is running against Republican Peter Lawrence for the vacant 134th Assembly District seat. That seat was vacated when Bill Reilich left the Assembly to become Greece Town Supervisor. This election is also highlighted by the fact that both candidates are former law enforcement officers.

(NOTE: Pudup's opponent, Peter Lawrence (R,C,I-Greece) appeared on a later edition of Connections which you can listen to by clicking here.)