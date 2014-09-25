© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Assembly Candidate Gary Pudup

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 25, 2014 at 2:30 PM EDT
Democrat Gary Pudup joins us for this show. He is running against Republican Peter Lawrence for the vacant 134th Assembly District seat. That seat was vacated when Bill Reilich left the Assembly to become Greece Town Supervisor. This election is also highlighted by the fact that both candidates are former law enforcement officers.

(NOTE: Pudup's opponent, Peter Lawrence (R,C,I-Greece) appeared on a later edition of Connections which you can listen to by clicking here.)

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
