NY, NJ Governors Announce Stepped Up Police Presence on Public Transit

Stepped up security at railroad and other mass transit systems was announced by Governor Cuomo and New Jersey’s Governor Christie, saying it’s “absolutely necessary” but no there’s specific terror threat.

The governors of New York and New Jersey say they are reacting to the increasingly active terrorists in the Middle East, and the stepped up military activity by the US, including air strikes. They announced a new “unprecedented” level of law enforcement at subway commuter, and Amtrak train platforms, and more random searches of baggage, as well as better intelligence sharing among various state and federal agencies. Governor Cuomo.

“Commuters, citizens will see an increased presence,” Cuomo said. “That shouldn’t raise anxiety, if anything that should provide a calming effect.”

Cuomo and Christie say the increased security is likely not a short term plan, and New Yorkers could see more police presence on public transit for a long time to come.