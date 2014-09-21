Maffei Leads In New Poll For The 24th Congressional District

A poll out Sunday shows that Democratic Congressman Dan Maffei leads his Republican challenger, former federal prosecutor John Katko, in the race for the 24th Congressional District. That district is based in Central New York, but it also includes Wayne County.

The new Syracuse.com/Post-Standard/Siena College poll shows Maffei leading by eight points, 50 to 42 percent. Maffei has a 58 point lead in Syracuse, but Siena says that the rest of Onondaga, and the Cayuga/Wayne/Oswego Counties portion of the district are too close to call.

Maffei has a bigger lead with Democrats than Katko does with Republicans, but Katko has a seven-point lead with independents.

Don Levy, the Director fo the Siena Research Institute says that in a district that has seen close races, another tight race is shaping up.