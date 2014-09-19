Cuomo, Astorino Have Rare Encounter at Business Conference

The Republican candidate for governor temporarily upstaged incumbent Governor Cuomo, when Rob Astorino appeared unexpectedly at the Business Council’s annual meeting, and attempted to talk to the governor.

Astorino addressed the Business Council Thursday night, in a speech scheduled months ago. Cuomo did not commit to speak to the group at its annual meeting on Lake George until the conference had already started, and Cuomo chose a Friday morning time slot.

Astorino decided to return to the conference, arriving just before Cuomo’s speech. He was asked by reporters whether his opponent’s appearance had drawn him back.

“He’s coming here this morning? Oh,” Astorino joked. “Well, if he’s here I’ll say hi to him.”

Astorino then stationed himself by the door to the conference room , hoping to shake hands. Cuomo arrived shortly before his 10 am time slot, but delayed his speech by several minutes, as the crowd waited to see whether the two candidates would actually meet. Cuomo entered, strode over and briefly shook Astorino’s hand, then quickly took the podium. It was a rare face to face appearance in campaign where no debates have yet been scheduled.

Cuomo, in his speech, took a shot at the Republican candidate and Westchester County Executive while Astorino stood watching from the sidelines. Cuomo normally mentions in his stump speech that Westchester County has high taxes. This time, he dwelled on that topic a little longer.

“Westchester County. Highest property taxes in the state. Even worse, highest property taxes in the United States of America,” Cuomo told the audience. “Can you believe it?”

Astorino remained stoic, but left before Cuomo concluded.

Afterward, Cuomo was asked what he thought about his opponent crashing his speech.

“I hope he enjoyed it,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo told business leaders the state’e economy is getting better and he recounted his efforts to curb taxes and create jobs, and start a tax free program for new businesses.

“Overall, the state economy is night and day from where we started,” Cuomo said.

Astorino in his speech painted the opposite picture, saying the state remains dead last in the nation in many key economic statistics. He says he spoke the “truth”.

“And everyone needs to face up to it who has their head in sand,” Astorino said. “This state is doing bad.”

The business leaders seemed more responsive to Cuomo’s message than Astorino’ s. While the incumbent governor was applauded several times during his speech, Astorino’s remarks were met with mainly with silence.