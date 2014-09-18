GOP Candidate Gets Tepid Reception at Business Dinner

Republican candidate for governor Rob Astorino received a mostly polite reception from the state’s biggest business lobby at their annual meeting in Lake George.

Astorino told the audience of business lobbyists and corporate representatives what he says are the grim facts about New York’s business climate. They stayed silent even when Astorino promised to cut regulations and the estate and energy taxes, and begin fracking in the state. The Republican candidate chided the group for being too timid, and told them they needed to take risk and demand that government be more business friendly.

“You should be revolting,” Astorino told them. “Instead of fighting, business leaders slowly disengage from New York” .

Afterward, Astorino blamed the seeming lack of enthusiasm for his speech on fear of his opponent, incumbent Governor Cuomo .

“He tries to rule through fear and intimidation,” Astorino said. “The wrath of this governor has kept some people silent.”

Cuomo is set to address the Business Council on Friday.