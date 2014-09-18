© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

GOP Candidate Gets Tepid Reception at Business Dinner

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published September 18, 2014 at 8:53 PM EDT
9-18AstorBizEdit.jpg

Republican candidate for governor Rob Astorino  received a mostly polite reception from the state’s biggest business  lobby at their annual meeting in Lake George.

Astorino told the audience of business lobbyists and corporate representatives what he says are the grim facts about  New York’s business climate. They stayed silent even when  Astorino promised to cut regulations and the estate and energy taxes, and begin fracking in the state.  The Republican candidate chided the group for being too timid, and told them they needed to take risk and demand that government be more business friendly.

“You should be revolting,” Astorino told them. “Instead of fighting, business leaders slowly disengage from New York” .

Afterward, Astorino blamed the seeming  lack of enthusiasm for his speech on fear of his opponent, incumbent Governor Cuomo .

“He tries to rule through fear and intimidation,” Astorino said. “The wrath of this governor has kept some people silent.”

Cuomo is set to address the Business Council on Friday.

