Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Monroe Co. Golf Course Audit; More on Bicycling

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 13, 2014 at 3:03 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In the first part of the show, our guest is Joe Morelle, Jr. He's a Monroe County lawmaker who will explain why Democrats think the new comptroller audit regarding the golf courses is so serious. (In the interest of fairness, we invited someone from the Brooks' administration on the program, but they declined).

Then, more on bicycling. Last week's show was so popular, we didn't get a chance to get into all the topics we wanted to discuss. Author and bicycling advocate Harvey Botzman will join us to continue the conversation. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
