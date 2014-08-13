Connections: Monroe Co. Golf Course Audit; More on Bicycling

In the first part of the show, our guest is Joe Morelle, Jr. He's a Monroe County lawmaker who will explain why Democrats think the new comptroller audit regarding the golf courses is so serious. (In the interest of fairness, we invited someone from the Brooks' administration on the program, but they declined).

Then, more on bicycling. Last week's show was so popular, we didn't get a chance to get into all the topics we wanted to discuss. Author and bicycling advocate Harvey Botzman will join us to continue the conversation.