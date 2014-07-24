© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Fallout for Cuomo's Interference With The Moreland Commission

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 24, 2014 at 3:37 PM EDT
In this hour, Governor Cuomo is under heavy scrutiny after the New York Times published a story about his administration's efforts to rein in the Moreland Commission. Cuomo formed the commission last year to go after public corruption, and he boasted that it was a qualified, independent commission with no restrictions. Turns out the govenror's office tried to stop the commission whenever it got close to Cuomo. We talk to GOP gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino, we hear from legislative leaders, and our Karen DeWitt checks in from Albany.

