© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo Challenger Astorino Proposes Eight Debates

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 10, 2014 at 5:01 PM EDT
7-8Astorino_1.jpg
GOP candidate for governor Rob Astorino at the Capitol July 8

The Republican challenger for Governor, Rob Astorino, has proposed multiple debates in locations around the state with incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo.  The governor has so far not accepted any.

Astorino, in a video says the debates should be held in every region of the state between now and Election Day.

“I challenge Governor Cuomo to a series of at least eight regional debates around New York State,” Astorino said.

Astorino says he agreed to five one hour debates when he ran for his second term as Westchester County Executive. A spokesman for Cuomo’s campaign replied sarcastically that Astorino  has “taken so many sides of various issues, he could hold 8 debates just with himself”. The spokesman, Peter Kauffman,  did not say whether Cuomo would agree to any debates either with Astorino or other candidates between now and November.

It’s not unusual for a political challenger to call for more debates than their opponent, especially when the incumbent, like Cuomo, has much better name recognition and is far ahead in the polls.

Tags

Arts & Life1