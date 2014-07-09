Cuomo Primary Challenger Predicts She'll Have 3X the Required Petition Signatures

The Democratic Primary challenger to Governor Andrew Cuomo , Zephyr Teachout, expects to file more than 40,000 signatures late Thursday to obtain a place on the ballot for the September voting.

Teachout, a Fordham Law School professor , says she’ll file her petitions in the final hours before the deadline, at around 9 o’clock Thursday evening.

“We have over 40,000 signatures of registered Democrats, and we expect to have 45,000 signatures,” Teachout said.

15,000 signatures are needed, but Teachout wanted extra because she expects the Cuomo campaign to challenge the validity of the signatures in court. She says she’s pleased with the support she’s received so far.

“There’s so much grass roots support in the state from so many people who supported Cuomo but then have been disappointed with the governor over the last four years,” Teachout said.

She says she hopes to run a campaign on the issue of more support for public schools and infrastructure, and reducing income disparities.