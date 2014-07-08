Cuomo's Opponent Weighs in on Governor's Low Profile Running Mate

The Republican candidate for governor weighed in on criticism of Governor Cuomo’s running mate, Kathy Hochul, who has kept a low profile since the political conventions in May.

Cuomo’s choice for lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, a former Western New York Congresswoman, has had no public schedule since her nomination in May. According to her twitter feed Hochul has marched in a parade and met with small groups. Governor Cuomo has said it’s “silly” for anyone to think that Hochul, who has held conservative views on immigration and gun control, is purposely keeping a low profile.

Cuomo’s opponent, Republican candidate Rob Astorino weighed in.

“Which will be found first, the Malaysian airlines (plane) or Kathy Hochul on the campaign trail?” Astorino joked.

He said Hochul has been “duct taped” and “shoved into the proverbial trunk”.

Astorino’s running mate, Chemung County Sherriff Chris Moss, has kept a relatively active public schedule since his nomination. A request for an interview with Hochul was not answered.