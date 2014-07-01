Local Groups Speak Out About High Court Contraceptive Coverage Ruling

Local groups are voicing their opinions on a ruling Monday by the Supreme Court that allows some companies to avoid certain provisions of the Affordable Care Act that go against their religious beliefs.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the 5 to 4 majority opinion in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby that say so-called “closely held” companies were not required to provide contraceptive coverage that goes against their religious convictions.

Jason McGuire, Executive Director of New Yorkers for Constitutional Freedom, applauds the ruling

"It's good to see a victory coming out of the Supreme Court recognizing that Americans don't give up their religious freedom when they open up a family business," said McGuire.

Planned Parenthood condemned the decision. Maureen Polen, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Western New York, says the ruling will hurt some women’s access to birth control.

"We're deeply disappointed and troubled that based on this decision there will be some bosses that will be able to interfere with their employees' access to birth control," said Polen.

The narrow focus of the ruling does not do away with the ACA mandate, but some companies to opt-out.