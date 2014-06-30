U.S. Supreme Court Rules Privately Held Companies Not Required to Provide Contraception Coverage

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby. The 5-4 decision means privately held corporations will not be required to provide health insurance that covers contraceptives.

The chain of craft store stores sued against a mandate in the Affordable Care Act requiring employers to provide health insurance that includes preventative coverage---birth control falls under this category.

Religious non-profits are exempt from requirements to cover birth control, but the family-owned Hobby Lobby, a for-profit business, says the rule goes against the business’ religious objects to some forms of birth control.

The ruling has major implications for Obamacare. The Supreme Court decision will help congressional opponent’s arguments against the new health care law.

Hobby Lobby SCOTUS Decision by WXXI News