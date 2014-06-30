© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

U.S. Supreme Court Rules Privately Held Companies Not Required to Provide Contraception Coverage

WXXI News
Published June 30, 2014 at 10:23 AM EDT
supreme_court.jpeg

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby. The 5-4 decision means privately held corporations will not be required to provide health insurance that covers contraceptives.

The chain of craft store stores sued against a mandate in the Affordable Care Act requiring employers to provide health insurance that includes preventative coverage---birth control falls under this category.

Religious non-profits are exempt from requirements to cover birth control, but the family-owned Hobby Lobby, a for-profit business, says the rule goes against the business’ religious objects to some forms of birth control.

The ruling has major implications for Obamacare. The Supreme Court decision will help congressional opponent’s arguments against the new health care law.  

Hobby Lobby SCOTUS Decision by WXXI News

Tags

Arts & Life1