Senate IDC Leader Says His Group Will Maintain its Independence

Senate Independent Conference Leader Jeff Klein says even though his group now plans to realign with the Democrats in the Senate, he won’t rule out working with Republicans in the future.

Senator Klein says the decision by the Independent Democratic Conference members to switch allegiances from a coalition with the Republicans to a governing arraignment with the Democrats was all about the issues. Senator Klein says he worked well with the GOP, but this year Republican Senators blocked a number of measures that his conference, as well as Governor Cuomo and many other Democrats in the Senate, support. They include public campaign financing, an abortion rights provision, and tuition for children of undocumented immigrants, knows as the Dream Act.

“Those are things that mean a lot to us and we want to get it done,” Klein said. “We feel the best way to achieve those results is by forming a new coalition.”

The Independent Democrats were also facing increasing heat from their own party to split from the GOP. Governor Cuomo had promised the left leaning Working Families Party, shortly before he received their nomination for reelection, that he would work to give control of the Senate back to the Democrats. Cuomo also said he would talk to the IDC about rejoining the Democrats.

New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio has also been seeking a more progressive state legislature. Republicans in the Senate have blocked some of his key proposals, including gaining permission to raise the minimum wage in New York City higher than the state’s minimum hourly rate of pay. Cuomo and DeBlasio had threatened to support primary challenges to IDC members, and several candidates had already announced campaigns against Senator Klein and others.

Klein concedes there were growing political pressures, but he says the IDC with stood at least some of it. He says many had wanted his faction to be subsumed into the Senate Democratic conference. He says that is not happening.

“We have to be very clear. We’re not saying that we're rejoining the Democratic conference,” Klein said. “The Independent Democratic Conference will live on. The IDC will remain intact. That’s something that’s very important to us.”

Senate Democrats say they are amenable to a coalition government with the IDC.

Klein says the IDC will also continue to push for its own agenda, which includes paid family leave and better child care subsides. And he won’t rule out working with the GOP again, or even someday, realigning with the Republican Senators. Klein says he’s “proud” of the work he did with the Senate Republicans.

“We put partisan bickering aside. We rolled up our sleeves,” said Klein. “We got things done”.

Senator Klein says he still believes in bi partisan governing. He says just look at the gridlock in Washington to see where extreme partisanship can lead.