Tentative Deal Reached on Common Core Test Moratorium for Teachers

A tentative agreement has been reached by governor Cuomo and the legislature to put off the effects of the controversial Common Core tests on teachers for another two years.

Earlier this year the governor and the legislature imposed a moratorium on the Common Core tests effects on students, now that postponement moratorium extends to teachers who received poor ratings on their annual evaluations as a result of low scores by students on the controversial new tests.

Karen Magee, the President of the teachers union, New York State United Teachers, says her members are satisfied with the deal.

“We can hit the pause button, so that teachers are treated fairly, like students are treated,” Magee said.

Education Commissioner John King, who has been at odds with the teachers, called the deal a “short-term safety net”. NYSUT took a vote of no confidence in the education commissioner in April , and Governor Cuomo has blamed King and the Board of Regents’ botched roll out of Common Core for the need for the moratoriums.