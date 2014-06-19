© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Tentative Deal Reached on Common Core Test Moratorium for Teachers

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 19, 2014 at 3:16 PM EDT
Stock_Capitol_photo_(2)edited_1.jpg

A tentative agreement has been reached by governor Cuomo and the legislature to put off the effects of the controversial Common Core tests on teachers for another two years.

Earlier this year the governor and the legislature imposed a moratorium on the Common Core tests effects on students, now that postponement moratorium extends to teachers who received poor ratings on their annual evaluations as a result of low scores by students on the controversial new tests.  

Karen Magee, the President of the teachers union, New York State United Teachers, says her members are satisfied with the deal.

“We can hit the pause button, so that teachers are treated fairly, like students are treated,” Magee said.

Education Commissioner John King, who has been at odds with the teachers, called the deal a “short-term safety net”. NYSUT took a vote of no confidence in the education commissioner in April , and Governor Cuomo has blamed King and the Board of Regents’ botched roll out of Common Core for the need for the moratoriums.

