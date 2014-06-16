© 2021 WXXI News
Cuomo Could Get a Primary Challenger

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 16, 2014 at 4:48 PM EDT
6-16Teachout_WuEdited.jpg
Democratic primary challenger Zephyr Teachout and running mate Timothy Wu announced their candidacies in Albany Monday.

Governor Cuomo might have a primary challenger. Zephyr Teachout, a Fordham University law professor and activist, announced she’s collecting signatures to be on the September Democratic primary ballot.

Teachout was first promoted by the left leaning Working Families Party as an alternative candidate to Governor Andrew Cuomo, but in the end the minor party dropped her in favor of the governor.  Teachout says she volunteered for Cuomo’s 2010 campaign for governor, but has grown disenchanted, and believes that he’s become too concerned with raising money for his political campaign.

“His record suggests that he serves the interests of his donors and his own ambition,” Teachout said.

Teachout needs to come up with 15,000 signatures to petition to get on the ballot, but she says she’s not daunted by the task, or about raising enough money.

Her running mate, Timothy Wu, is also an attorney who has advocated against big media consolidation. 

