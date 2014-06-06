© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Senate Dem Ldr says Conference has Changed

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 6, 2014 at 3:11 PM EDT
6-3SenStewartcousinsMattryan_0.jpg
Matt Ryan New York Now
/
Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins gets ready for her interview with New York Now and public radio stations

The leader of the Senate Democrats says if Governor Cuomo is successful in helping retake the chamber for Democrats in the fall elections, she expects the Senate to be much more functional than it was the last time the Democrats were in power.

Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins, in an interview with public radio and television,  says her Democratic conference is nothing like the one in 2009 and 2010, the last time the Democrats were in power. The period was marked by corruption, partisan strife, and even a coup attempt. Now, one of the former leaders who were Stewart Cousins’ predecessors is in jail, another is one trial, and a third has been indicted.

She says it’s a different Senate now.

“First of all there’s new leadership,” said Stewart Cousins. “There’s a brand new conference. We have 14 new members since that time.”

She says the Democrats are also racially, ethnically, and geographically diverse.

And she says most New Yorkers want many measures that the current leadership of Republicans and break away Democrats have been unable to pass, including a higher minimum wage and college aid for children of undocumented immigrants.

Tags

Arts & Life1