Green Party Candidate says His Chances Are Improving

The Green Party candidate for governor, making a statewide tour, says there’s always been an alternative, left leaning candidate for governor, and he says his chances to win votes are now better than ever.

Howie Hawkins, the Green Party nominee for governor calls the Working Families Party endorsement of Governor Andrew Cuomo a “sell out” and he says the nomination does not address the lingering concerns about the Governor on the left. He says several unhappy Working Families members have contacted him in the past few days. And he says the fall out could improve the Green Party’s chances in November.

“Double digits are definitely within reach,” Hawkins said. “The sky’s the limit.”

Hawkins says the Working Families Party gave Cuomo “all the power” when they endorsed him, and are no longer in a position to criticize.

“They don’t have any leverage,” Hawkins said.