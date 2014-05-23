Cuomo Quietly Accepts Independence Party Endorsement

Governor Cuomo has quietly accepted the endorsement of the state’s Independence Party, after the party met with no public notice in Albany on Friday morning.

Cuomo did not attend the brief Independence Party meeting in Albany, but speaking in Buffalo later , acknowledged the endorsement.

“I’ve accepted the endorsement and I’ll be running on their line,” Cuomo said. “I’m pleased with their endorsement.”

Some members of Cuomo’s own Democratic party had called for the governor to reject the Independence Party nomination, due to some controversies surrounding the party and its leadership.

The governor is not assured as easy a time with the Working Families Party, which is meeting on May 31 and is still deciding whether to endorse Cuomo again or choose an alternative candidate.