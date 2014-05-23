© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo Quietly Accepts Independence Party Endorsement

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 23, 2014 at 4:03 PM EDT
5-23MattCuomoHochul_photo.png
Matt Ryan New York Now
/
Cuomo and Lt Gov nominee Kathy Hochul at Democratic Party Convention May 22

Governor Cuomo has quietly accepted the endorsement of the state’s Independence Party, after the party met with no public notice in Albany on Friday morning.

Cuomo did not attend the brief Independence Party meeting in Albany, but speaking in Buffalo later , acknowledged the endorsement.

“I’ve accepted the endorsement and I’ll be running on their line,” Cuomo said. “I’m pleased with their endorsement.”

Some members of Cuomo’s own Democratic party had called for the governor to reject the Independence Party nomination,  due to some controversies surrounding the party and its leadership.

The governor is not assured as easy a time with the Working Families Party, which is meeting on May 31 and is still deciding whether to endorse Cuomo again or choose an alternative candidate.

Tags

Arts & Life1