Skelos Says No Contradictions on Public Campaign Finance

The leader of the Senate Republicans offered some hope that the state’s public campaign finance system could be expanded before the session is over.

Senate GOP Leader Dean Skelos, speaking at the Republican State Convention in Westchester, says talks are on going about expanding public campaign finance to more statewide races in New York. Skelos, who’s said a plan pushed by Governor Cuomo would be a waste of the taxpayers’ money, says he’s open to other means of funding, like a voluntary tax form check off.

And Skelos says it’s not a contradiction that the Republican candidate for Comptroller, Bob Antonacci will participate in a pilot public finance program funded by the state’s unclaimed funds.

“I think I was brilliant in setting up that pilot program,” Skelos said. “We don’t consider that taxpayer financing.”

Skelo’s co-leader, Independent Democrat , Senator Jeff Klein has pushed for adopting a New York City style of a matching small donor program. Skelos says that difference will not blow apart the Senate’s ruling coalition.