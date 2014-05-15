County Sherriff is #2 on the GOP Ticket

Chemung County Sheriff Chris Moss will be the first African American GOP candidate for lieutenant governor, now that he’s been nominated at the Republican convention.

Moss, says he grew up just outside Elmira, on a farm, and where his father ran a restaurant. But he says he’s seen his hometown decline over the years, people have left and drugs and crime have risen. Moss belives hydro fracking could help the economy. But the two time elected sheriff received the loudest applause when he called for repeal of the gun control laws championed by Cuomo and known as the SAFE Act.

“We’re going to enact smart gun legislation, that isn’t against the property owner, the law abiding citizen,” Moss said, as the audience stood to applaud. “That legislation should have been geared towards criminals and towards helping to make sure that firearms don’t fall into the hands of the mentally ill.”

Moss says he also wants to fight corruption in state government, saying the Capitol’s culture gives “organized crime a whole new meaning”.