© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

GOP Lieutenant Governor Choice Is SAFE Act Opponent

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 13, 2014 at 5:33 PM EDT
5-13SheriffMossSm.jpg
Chemung County Sheriff's Office
/

GOP candidate for governor Rob Astorino says his choice for a Lieutenant Governor running mate will be the Chemung County Sheriff, Chris Moss, an avid opponent of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s gun control laws.

Moss, who would be the first  African American the state GOP would pick for Lieutenant Governor, is head of the New York State Sheriffs' Association.  In an interview with the Elmira Star Gazette, Moss called  parts of the gun control laws championed by Cuomo “ludicrous” and a “knee jerk reaction” to the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Astorino, in a web video, says the choice of Moss came after an “exhaustive statewide search” .

“Make no mistake about it , there’s going to be a new sheriff in town in Albany next year,” Astorino said.

Astorino says he purposely chose an “Albany outsider” to be his running mate. Moss will be officially nominated at the Republican State Party convention in Westchester on Thursday.

Tags

Arts & Life1