State's Beer, Wine and Distillery Summit Now Includes Cideries

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published April 8, 2014 at 11:53 AM EDT
New York State beer on display at Beer, Wine, Distillery and Cideries summit

Governor Cuomo hosted a second beer wine, spirits, and now, cider summit, to showcase one of the state’s few growth industries.

The owners of brewers, distilleries, wineries, and for the first time, cideries, gathered at the Capitol to share ideas about growing the industry. They also heard a pep talk by Cuomo, who says a few thousand new jobs have been created.

“We also can be a major facilitator,” Cuomo said. “A lot of your business is about promotion. “

Cuomo says his administration will  try to do a better job of linking upstate producers of alcoholic beverages with the lucrative New York City market, and will promote more tourism links .

Meanwhile some wineries are using the occasion to press the case against hydro fracking, saying it’s incompatible with industry selling fresh, natural products.

Governor Cuomo is still studying whether to allow the natural gas drilling process in New York. 

