Budget Deal Could Be Delayed Until Friday

Legislative leaders are less hopeful now that a budget agreement can be reached Thursday, they say there are too many unresolved details.

Legislative leaders are continuing their closed door meetings with Governor Cuomo. They say they still have many details to decide, and may not have a final agreement until mid day Friday. Earlier in the day, they were optimistic that a final accord could be reached by the end of the day on Thursday.

Senate Co-Leader Jeff Klein says all the major issues are still being discussed.

“Property tax and renter relief, universal pre-K, the charter school issues,” Klein said. “We’re very, very close to agreement on everything.”

Senator Klein and Senate GOP Leader Dean Skelos have rejected a proposal that would have linked the Dream Act, which would offer tuition aid to undocumented immigrants, with an education tax credit sought by the Catholic Church and Charter schools.

And one day after it was revealed the FBI is looking into some of the dealings of two lawmakers, Senator Klein says an ethics reform package is being hashed out, but did not offer details.