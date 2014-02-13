Cuomo Declares State of Emergency as Another Storm Hits

Governor Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for nearly all of Eastern New York including New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley into Albany, as another winter storm hits the region.

Cuomo says anyone who does not have to drive or go out, should stay home as the forecasted two or more inches per hour snowfall at the height of the storm will make it “impossible” for snow plows to keep up.

“We have snow, we have sleet, we have rain, we have ice,” Cuomo said.

The governor says the frequency of storms this winter has depleted the state’s budget for plowing, sanding and salting, but he says his budget staff will find the money from other parts of the budget to deal with the storm and potential future storms this year. Cuomo says the bad weather has caused a salt shortage “through much of the Eastern part of the country”. But he says the state right now has adequate reserves. His operations director, Howard Glazer, says the state has 291,000 tons of salt on hand.

“Everything is fine on the salt front,” Cuomo said.