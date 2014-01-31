Fracking Likely to be a Topic at Budget Hearing

The state’s health commissioner is scheduled to testify before the legislative fiscal committees Monday morning to review the governor's health and Medicaid budget proposal, , and he’s sure to be asked about a long delayed health study on hydro fracking.

Dr. Nirav Shah, who was appointed by Governor Cuomo to be the state’s health commissioner, is expected to be asked by state lawmakers about a study he’s conducting on the potential health effects of natural gas drilling. The review has been going on for a year and a half now, and until it’s completed, hydro fracking is on hold in New York.

Anti fracking activists also plan to attend the hearing. John Armstrong of Frack Action says he wants to know more about what Shah is studying.

“I would hope the legislative member would question him about what he is studying,” said Armstrong. “ To ensure that there is going to be public participation.”

Armstrong says he’d like to see the health study conducted in a more transparent manner.