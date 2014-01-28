© 2021 WXXI News
Comptroller Reports State Spent Record Amount on Overtime

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 28, 2014 at 3:04 PM EST
dinapoli-courtesy_of_OSC.jpg

The State Comptroller says the Cuomo Administration racked up a record $611 million dollars in overtime payments over the past year.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says the 16% increase in overtime payments between 2012 and 2013 comes mostly from employees in institutional settings, like prisons and psychiatric centers.  The State police also paid troopers $35 million in overtime payments, at an average of over $74 an hour.  DiNapoli says the uptick comes at a time when state government has been downsizing employees.

“We ask state agencies to take a hard look at how they use overtime,” said DiNapoli. “ And to certainly double their efforts to reduce what is becoming an expensive habit.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Governor Cuomo’s budget office defended the practice. Spokesman Morris Peters says the  2.4 percent increase in overtime hours is “dwarfed by the fact that overall payroll has decreased by nearly $750 million”  in the past three years.

