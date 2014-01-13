© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Assemblyman Convicted on Bribery Charges

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 13, 2014 at 6:46 PM EST
12-3CapitolStockBB_0.jpg

An Assemblyman from the Bronx has been convicted of corruption charges, meanwhile an Assemblyman from the Buffalo area resigned over accusations of sexual harassment.

On the first formal day of the legislative session, Assemblyman Eric Stevenson was convicted of bribery by a federal jury after he took $20,000 from adult day care developers in exchange for promising favorable legislation.  Under state law, Stevenson is automatically removed from office.  

Meanwhile, Buffalo area Assemblyman Dennis Gabryszak   resigned over the weekend, after seven women accused him of sexual harassment.  

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, had no comment on n Stevenson. But Silver, who had called for Gabryszak to leave, seemed relieved.

“I would assume enough of those allegations are true that he followed my request and resigned,” Silver said.

Another Assemblyman, Micah Kellner of Manhattan, who was censured by the Assembly ethics committee for sexual harassment, is demanding a hearing. Kellner was absent from the session.

