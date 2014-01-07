© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Spkr Silver Says Latest Assemblyman Accused of Sexual Harassment Should Leave , if Charges are True

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 7, 2014 at 5:44 PM EST
12-3CapitolStockA.jpg

The legislative session begins with the State Assembly still plagued by sexual harassment scandals.  Seven women have now accused a Buffalo area Assemblyman of sexual harassment.

Assemblyman Dennis Gabryszak , of Cheektowaga, has now been accused of sexual harassment  by a seventh woman. Another Assemblyman , Micah Kellner, of Manhattan , has been censured by the Assembly ethics Committee for alleged sexual harassment. Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver  had to apologize after authorizing a secret settlement for the alleged harassment victims of another Assemblyman Vito Lopez ,of Brooklyn. Silver says if the allegations against Gabryszak are true, then he should leave the Assembly.

“If the allegations are true he should resign, there’s no question about it,” said Silver.

Silver says he has not spoken with Gabryszak since the charges were initially made public in late December. He says he has not yet decided whether to bar the Assemblyman from attending Democratic Party Conference meetings.

Assemblyman Kellner has asked for a public hearing to dispute the ethics committee findings. Silver says Kellner will get a hearing, but it won’t be public.  

Tags

Arts & Life1