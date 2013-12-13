© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Hardy Demonstrators Call for Public Campaign Financing

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published December 13, 2013 at 3:27 PM EST
12-13CampFindemo.jpg

A small group of advocates demonstrated in favor of  public campaign financing , following a report by Governor Cuomo’s  anti corruption commission favoring the idea.

Several Move On and Occupy members braved a chill wind and snow to demonstrate outside the State Capitol  in favor of the state’s adopting a public small donor matching fund to finance political campaigns.  They shook cans of money as some cars honked . Move On’s Susan Weber says the change could end state politicians’ over dependence on large campaign donations, which has sometimes gotten them into trouble.

“We have such incredible corruption in New York State,” Weber said. “New York State is almost the corruption capital of the nation.”

While Governor Cuomo’s Moreland Act commission recommended that public financing of campaigns be adopted, it’s uncertain how strongly Governor Cuomo, a past supporter, will push for it in the New Year.  The demonstrators urge the governor to try.

