Hardy Demonstrators Call for Public Campaign Financing

A small group of advocates demonstrated in favor of public campaign financing , following a report by Governor Cuomo’s anti corruption commission favoring the idea.

Several Move On and Occupy members braved a chill wind and snow to demonstrate outside the State Capitol in favor of the state’s adopting a public small donor matching fund to finance political campaigns. They shook cans of money as some cars honked . Move On’s Susan Weber says the change could end state politicians’ over dependence on large campaign donations, which has sometimes gotten them into trouble.

“We have such incredible corruption in New York State,” Weber said. “New York State is almost the corruption capital of the nation.”

While Governor Cuomo’s Moreland Act commission recommended that public financing of campaigns be adopted, it’s uncertain how strongly Governor Cuomo, a past supporter, will push for it in the New Year. The demonstrators urge the governor to try.